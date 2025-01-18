LIVE UPDATES: Fluvial and solemn foot procession 2025

These are the latest updates on the fluvial and solemn foot procession of the Fiesta Señor 2025 in Cebu City.

The fluvial and foot procession are among the highlights of the Fiesta Señor in honor of the Sr. Sto. Niño de Cebu.

The fluvial procession starts!

Waiting for the fluvial procession at Pier 1

The sun peeks as the fluvial procession is set to start

The galleon too

In position and ready to go!

SHIPS DEPART AT CEBU CITY PORT WATCH: The vessels carrying attendees of the fluvial procession departed from Cebu City Port at 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 18. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) provided vessels for the attendees, which will now meet the galleon carrying the Holy Family as it sails along the Mactan Channel. The fluvial procession typically lasts for two hours. This year, over 300 vessels are expected to join the event. https://l.cdn.ph/LX3Qft READ: #CDNDigital #SinulogSaCDND #FiestaSeñorSaCDND #sinulog2025 : Pia Piquero

ANDAM NA ANG TAGA PASIL WATCH: Sea vessels participating in the Fluvial Procession are being readied at the Pasil Port in Barangay Pasil for the sea parade down the Mactan Channel with the image of the Sto. Niño on Saturday dawn, January 18. https://l.cdn.ph/LX3Qft READ: #CDNDigita #SinulogSaCDN #FiestaSeñorSaCDN #sinulog202 : Melchor Gabuya

At 2 a.m., preparing for the fluvial procession

Sinulog 2025: 305 vessels set to join Fluvial Procession

A total of 305 sea vessels are set to join this year’s Fluvial Procession that will start on early Saturday morning, January 18.

As of Saturday, January 11, 305 sea vessels have registered to join the parade at sea, according to the the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7).

Registration for the Fluvial Procession for the 460th Fiesta Señor officially began last December 2, 2024, with the deadline initially set last January 6.

The registration period for the water parade was then extended until January 11.

Read full story here.

