LIVE UPDATES: Fluvial and solemn foot procession 2025
These are the latest updates on the fluvial and solemn foot procession of the Fiesta Señor 2025 in Cebu City.
The fluvial and foot procession are among the highlights of the Fiesta Señor in honor of the Sr. Sto. Niño de Cebu.
Bookmark this page to get live updates on the two processions held on January 18, 2025.
The fluvial procession starts!
Waiting for the fluvial procession at Pier 1
The sun peeks as the fluvial procession is set to start
The galleon too
In position and ready to go!
At 2 a.m., preparing for the fluvial procession
Sinulog 2025: 305 vessels set to join Fluvial Procession
A total of 305 sea vessels are set to join this year’s Fluvial Procession that will start on early Saturday morning, January 18.
As of Saturday, January 11, 305 sea vessels have registered to join the parade at sea, according to the the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7).
Registration for the Fluvial Procession for the 460th Fiesta Señor officially began last December 2, 2024, with the deadline initially set last January 6.
The registration period for the water parade was then extended until January 11.
