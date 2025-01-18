Celebrate Sinulog 2025 with the Globe Experience Booth at Ayala Center Cebu

Globe Telecom invites everyone to immerse themselves in an exciting and interactive celebration of the Sinulog Festival at the Globe Experience Booth, located at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center.

Launched on January 17, 2025, this exclusive event offers an engaging experience for Globe subscribers and festival-goers alike, blending technology, entertainment, and rewards in one vibrant space.

Discover All of Globe in One Place

The Globe Experience Booth features a variety of interactive zones that highlight Globe’s diverse services and products. Visitors can explore dedicated booths for:

Globe Business – Learn about innovative business solutions designed to empower enterprises.

Globe One – Discover the convenience of managing Globe accounts in one app.

0917 Lifestyle – Shop trendy lifestyle products that cater to modern digital lifestyles.

GCash – Experience the ease and security of cashless transactions.

GFiber Prepaid – Explore fast and reliable prepaid fiber internet solutions.

Exciting Activities and Exclusive Rewards

Globe ensures a fun and engaging Sinulog experience with interactive activities and exciting prizes. Subscribers can participate in games and challenges to win exclusive items such as insulated tumblers, USB fans, drawstring bags, and many more. More than these exciting prizes, subscribers can also redeem Globe Rewards points for unique customization experiences at the Globe Swag Station.

Experience Sinulog with Globe

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to celebrate Sinulog with Globe! Visit the Globe Experience Booth at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center and enjoy interactive booths, win exciting prizes, and make lasting memories. Experience the best fusion of culture and technology through Globe this Sinulog season.