3 high school students caught with marijuana in Batangas school

LUCENA CITY — Three 15-year-old boys were caught allegedly in possession of marijuana in a village high school in Balayan, Batangas on Friday, Jan. 17, police said.

The Region 4A police said in a report Saturday, Jan. 18, that a male teacher caught two of the students who were about to smoke the prohibited hemp inside the comfort room of Balayan National High School in Barangay District 11 around 10:30 a.m.

One of the students managed to escape. The remaining student identified his two other accomplices, who were all called for a meeting with school authorities.

The students surrendered a plastic sachet of marijuana and an improvised glass tube that they meant to use for their aborted pot session.

Being minors, the three suspects were turned over to the local social welfare and development office for proper management while drug charges were being prepared against them.

