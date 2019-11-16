Lawyer nabbed with marijuana at MCIA now in hospital arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lawyer Caesar Antonio Tabotabo, 65, who was caught with dried marijuana leaves at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on Friday morning, November 15, 2019, is now under hospital arrest.

Leia Alcantara, public information officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), told CDN Digital that at around 10 p.m. on Friday, they decided to admit Tabotabo to a private hospital on the recommendation of his doctor.

Alcantara did not disclose what ailed Tabotabo except that he has a preexisting medical condition and that his doctor asked that he be admitted to a hospital for proper care.

“Amo lang gi follow ang recommendation sa medical experts kay basin maunsa siya sulod sa among detention cell,” said Alcantara.

(We just followed the recommendation of the medical experts because something bad might happen to him while inside our detention cell.)

However, Tabotabo will still undergo inquest proceeding on Monday, November 18, at the Lapu-lapu City Prosecutor’s Office where a complaint for possession of illegal drugs has been filed against him, Alcantara said.

Alcantara said personnel from the Philippine National Police Aviation and PDEA-7 are guarding Tabotabo at the undisclosed hospital.

Prior to his hospital arrest, Tabotabo was held at the detention facility of PDEA-7 in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Tabotabo, who was going to take a flight bound for Manila, was caught with dried marijuana leaves stashed inside a cigarette pack while going through the airport’s security check.

Alcantara said that upon interview by authorities, Tabotabo denied that he owned the marijuana.

According to Alcantara, Tabotabo allegedly said it was an evidence of a case involving a client that he mistakenly took and had forgotten to return./elb