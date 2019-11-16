2020 Philippine holidays out

MANILA, Philipines — Plan your vacations now.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday signed Proclamation 845 declaring the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2020.

The regular holidays are:

New Year’s Day- January 1 (Wednesday)

Araw ng Kagitingan- April 9 (Thursday)

Maundy Thursday- April 9

Good Friday- April 10

Labor Day- May 1 (Friday)

Independence Day- June 12 (Friday)

National Heroes’ Day- August 31 (Last Monday)

Bonifacio Day- November 30 (Monday)

Christmas Day- December 25 (Friday

Rizal Day -December 30 (Wednesday)

The special non-working days are:

Chinese New Year- January 25 (Saturday)

Edsa People Power Anniversary- February 25 (Tuesday)

Black Saturday- April 11

Ninoy Aquino Day- August 21 (Friday)

All Saints’ Day- November 1 (Sunday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary- December 8 (Tuesday)

Last day of the year- December 31 (Thursday)

Additional special (non-working) days

All Souls’ Day – November 2 (Monday)

Christmas Eve – December 24 (Thursday)

Malacañang will issue the proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined.