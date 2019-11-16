PresyoMerkado: Seaweed Salad

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Planning of something special for your Sunday meals?

Try adding seaweed salad to your menu.

Seaweed locally known as guso is a perfect appetizer and it comes with a lot of vitamins and minerals that your body needs.

It is also easy to prepare. All you have to do is place a considerable amount of seaweeds in a bowl and add tomatoes, onions and even mangoes. To give it a perfect taste, add calamansi juice or vinegar and a small amount of sugar and salt to your mixture. There, your salad is ready to serve.

Seaweed has increasingly become a popular ingredient in cuisines around the world. It is a good source of iodine that helps support your thyroid gland while it also contains vitamins and minerals like vitamins K and B. It is also rich in iron and zinc while it antioxidant content helps protect your body cells from damage.

When you visit the market today, November 17, 2019, don’t forget to drop buy the fish section and buy guso for your salad. At the Carbon Market in Cebu City, guso is sold at 50 per kilo. / dcb