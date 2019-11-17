A volleyball serve like no other done by a 10-year-old boy from Iloilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A volleyball game to many is something serious.

But what’s a volleyball game without a little comedy in between those serious rallies.

And one of the officiating referees from the game in Pavia Iloilo captured a unique kind of service done by one of the players.

Harold Jun Cañonaso, 34, uploaded on his Facebook account on November 8 the beauty queen-like serve of a 10-year-old player.

“This happened during the Second Congressional District Sports meet in Pavia, Iloilo, where Gian Carlo Calugas was one of the players from Dorog Elementary school, Leon, Iloilo, and who stood out because of this witty act in serving,” says Cañonaso.

In the video, you can see Calugas holding the ball while strutting a graceful catwalk before hitting the ball to serve.

Watch here:

“The crowd was cheering and applauded him because of his style before serving the ball. He really has a different kind of “ritual” in serving the ball,” says Cańonaso.

The video as of November 17 at 11 a.m. has already reached 2,800 comments, 7,100 reactions, 12,000 shares and has been viewed 500,000 times.

One netizen, Daryl Joy Dushan commented, “best server.”

While Angelle Rose Bondoc said, “ganto dapat veh, para pak na pak, panalo na agad.”

Well, with Calugas’ serving style on the court, volleyball games now can have comedic relief from time to time.

Serve away, Gian! /dbs