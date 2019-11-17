Scenes from the fire that hit Maribago High School
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Firefighters are battling as of 5 p.m. of November 17 an ongoing fire that has already damaged at least nine classrooms at the Maribago High School in Barangay Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City.
According to the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department, they received the fire alarm at past 4 p.m. and the fire was raised to the second alarm. The fire was under control at 5:05 p.m.
Here are some scenes of the fire that hit the Maribago High School.
