Scenes from the fire that hit Maribago High School

By: Norman V. Mendoza, Paul Lauro and Alven Marie A. Timtim November 17,2019 - 05:37 PM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Firefighters are battling as of 5 p.m. of November 17 an ongoing fire that has already damaged at least nine classrooms at the Maribago High School in Barangay Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department, they received the fire alarm at past 4 p.m. and the fire was raised to the second alarm. The fire was under control at 5:05 p.m.

Here are some scenes of the fire that hit the Maribago High School.

Smoke rising from the fire in Barangay Maribago at past 4 p.m. is seen by a netizen enjoying the sea off Maribago. | Contributed photo

 

Firefighters from Suba-Basbas arrive at the fire scene. | Contributed photo

 

Firefighters try to put out the fire that hit the Maribago High School at past 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. | Norman V. Mendoza

 

At least nine classrooms are destroyed by the fire that hit the Maribago High School. | Norman V. Mendoza

 

The fire that hit the Maribago High School at past 4 p.m. of November 17 is put under control at 5:05 p.m. | Norman V. Mendoza

