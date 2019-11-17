Motor banca sinks in Siquijor: 11 people rescued; 8 drums of fuel recovered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Siquijor rescued 11 passengers and crew members of a motor banca that capsized in seas off San Juan town, Siquijor on Saturday, November 16.

The motor banca came from Dipolog City and was heading to Masbate when it encountered big waves causing it to capsize, the PCG said in a statement.

The motor banca was carrying four passengers, seven crew members, eight drums of diesel and 22 empty fuel drums.

“Big waves brought by the heavy weather condition caused the motor banca to capsize,” the PCG said.

According to an officer of PCG Siquijor, all rescued passengers are safe and are being sheltered by locals in Barangay Cangmunag, San Juan.

PCG also recovered the eight drums of diesel from the motor banca and are now being kept at Barangay Cangmunag.

The motorbanca has already been transferred to the shore as of Sunday afternoon, November 17.

The PCG Siquijor officer said they were talking with the motorbanca operator for arrangements of sending home the survivors./dbs