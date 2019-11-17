4-peat champ: USC Warriors clinches Cesafi collegiate football title, again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors clinched their fourth straight Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate football title via a 3-0 blanking of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USC was already up by 1-0 during the first half which was held last November 10, the original date of the championship. However, it was stopped with 18 minutes into the second half due to lighting problems. It was then agreed that the second half would be resumed today.

The USC Warriors waxed hot early as they found the back of the net with just five minutes into the match courtesy of incoming team captain Steven Patalinghhug, who was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

USC’s win was sealed by outgoing team captain Christian Keen Agot who contributed his goal 15 minutes later in the 65th minute.

Agot was also honored as the Best Midfielder.

The Best goalkeeper award was given to USC’s goalie Terence Colmenares.

Others who also received special awards were UC’s Kurt Cuizon, who was named as the Top Goal Scorer with his five goals in the entire tournament; and Adrian Gabriel Lim, who was named Best Defender. /elb