Man accused of stabbing in Cebu City found dead in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man accused of stabbing a person in Cebu City was found dead in Sitio Puri, Barangay Camp 7, Minglanilla, Cebu at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Dante Valiente, of Minglanilla police, identified the victim as Jolito Aballe from Sitio Lantawan, Barangay Sinsin, Cebu City.

Police found the bullet-riddled body of Aballe slumped on the ground beside the road with his hands tied using a wire.

There were at least six empty shells of still undetermined firearm found around the area where Aballe was found.

According to Valiente, they are still determining the possible motive of the killing and are still looking for witnesses who can help with the investigation.

Valiente disclosed that they will be looking into a report they received from a resident from Sinsin who was at the crime scene that the killing was related to allegations that Aballe was responsible for stabbing a certain Ronald Bonghanoy last November 16, 2019 in Barangay Sinsin, Cebu City.

Authorities from Pardo Police Station said they are conducting a follow-up operation to check the validity of the report as they did not find a police blotter about the stabbing incident involving Aballe.

Pardo Police is responsible for doing the follow-up on the stabbing since Barangay Sinsin is under its area of responsibility. /bmjo