Barangay workers to receive their cash gifts from Capitol starting 1st week of December

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Noche Buena and Media Noche may be more abundant this year for families of barangay workers in Cebu province’s 1,046 barangays.

This as cashiers from the Provincial Treasurers Office will set out to the barangays in the province to distribute the cash gift for “tanods” or village watchmen by the first week of December.

The incentive for the barangay tanods is P3,000.

The Barangay Health Workers (BHW), Nutrition Scholars (BNS), Barangay Animal Health Aides (BAHA), and day care workers, on the other hand, will receive their P4,000 incentive on December 18.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the cash gift for the BHWs, BAHAs, BNS, and day care workers will be distributed during their general assembly in Minglanilla on that day.

“This cash gift is actually in appreciation of what they are doing. Sometimes handling 70-100 families, magbaktas kada adlaw para lang mapaabot sa mga households ang mga health programs nato including that of the Department of Health (they visit households every day so that they can bring the Capitol’s health programs and the Department of Health to the households),” Garcia said.

Aside from the cash gift, the Capitol will also give out baskets of noche buena items to the barangay workers.

The incentive for the barangay tanods have been doubled from previously at P1,500. One thousand six hundred pesos has also been added to the P2,400 that were previously received by the BNS, BHWs, BAHAs, and day care workers.

The increase in the incentives is part of the P1.3 billion supplemental budget passed last August. /dbs