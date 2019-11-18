USC high school woodpushers win gold in Cebu City Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Carlos (USC) woodpushers proved yet again that they are the best in the game after a successful stint in the Cebu City Olympics.

The USC woodpushers showed off their dominance as they bagged gold medals in the high school division of the multi sporting meet held last November 16, 2019 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Bagging the gold medal for USC in the high school girls division is Regina Catherine Quinañola while Angel Naureen Bagano took home a bronze medal.

In the high school boys category, USC’s Micheal Torion won the gold medal while Rj Villarin also won a bronze medal.

Woodpushers from the University of San Jose-Recoletos settled for the silver in both boys’ and girls’ division.

In the elementary division, USC’s girls’ team composed of Althea Monique Bagano and Balacuit Gladjovynn Lourdes settled for a bronze medal. /bmjo