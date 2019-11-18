SWU-Phinma draws first blood against defending champs UV

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras defeated the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 70-66, in game 1 of the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament finals on Monday night, November 18, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Clutch shots from Lamine Thiam and Sir Shaquille Imperial inside the last two-minute mark guaranteed the win for the Cobras as they were able to pull away from the Green Lancers by six points, 69-63, under one minute left in the game.

#Cesafilive: Interview with SWU-Phinma's Shaquille Imperial, who sank a huge three pointer in that helped the Cobras beat UV in Game 1 of the Cesafi men's basketball finals at the Cebu Coliseum. Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, November 18, 2019

Froiland Maglasang gave UV a chance when he sank a three that sliced the lead down to 66-69 but a bad pass by import Las Coulibaly after a failed attempt by SWU-Phinma spelled doom for the defending champions.

SWU-Phinma, the preseason Partner’s Cup champions, now have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and can wrap up the series and deny UV a four-peat with a win in Game 2 on Wednesday, November 20.

Thiam led the Cobras with 16 points while Imperial added 14.

BOXSCORES:

SWU Phinma Cobras (70) – Thiam 16, Imperial 14, Cachuela 13, Polican 11, Roncal 9, Sanchez 5, Evardo 2.

UV Green Lancers (66) – Cometa 17, Gahi 12, Coulibaly 10, Cabahug 7, Maglasang 7, Soliva 7, Maestre 4, Delator 2. /bmjo

Watch the game here via Cesafi Live:

LIVE: Game 1 of the Cesafi college basketball finals between defending champion University of the Visayas and Southwestern University-Phinma. Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, November 18, 2019