SWU-Phinma draws first blood against defending champs UV
Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras defeated the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 70-66, in game 1 of the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament finals on Monday night, November 18, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Clutch shots from Lamine Thiam and Sir Shaquille Imperial inside the last two-minute mark guaranteed the win for the Cobras as they were able to pull away from the Green Lancers by six points, 69-63, under one minute left in the game.
Froiland Maglasang gave UV a chance when he sank a three that sliced the lead down to 66-69 but a bad pass by import Las Coulibaly after a failed attempt by SWU-Phinma spelled doom for the defending champions.
SWU-Phinma, the preseason Partner’s Cup champions, now have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and can wrap up the series and deny UV a four-peat with a win in Game 2 on Wednesday, November 20.
Thiam led the Cobras with 16 points while Imperial added 14.
BOXSCORES:
SWU Phinma Cobras (70) – Thiam 16, Imperial 14, Cachuela 13, Polican 11, Roncal 9, Sanchez 5, Evardo 2.
UV Green Lancers (66) – Cometa 17, Gahi 12, Coulibaly 10, Cabahug 7, Maglasang 7, Soliva 7, Maestre 4, Delator 2. /bmjo
