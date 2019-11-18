UC tops secondary competition of Cebu City Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and Unit 1 were declared back-to-back overall champions in the Secondary and Elementary divisions, respectively, of the 29th Cebu City Olympics, which partially came to an end on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Partially because while the top 3 overall winners in the elementary division were declared, the top 2 and 3 overall in the secondary division will have to wait for the outcome of the secondary boys basketball (5X5) and the 3X3 competitions.

Both events will be held from November 25 to 30 yet at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas, this city.

It was decided to hold both sporting events at a later schedule to allow the Cesafi basketball, which is holding its finals this week, to end.

Some of the Cesafi member schools will be competing in the Cebu City Olympics as well but per Cesafi rules, they cannot compete in any other tournament while the Cesafi is ongoing.

Both events may only account for two gold medals but it will make the difference on who between Unit 9/Abellana National School (ANS) and University of San Carlos (USC) will finish as second and third overall.

While UC’s supremacy could not be questioned with its gold-silver-bronze medal tally of 78-66-50, ANS currently has 36-18-20 and USC accounts for 35-45-29.

Thus, the two gold medals would really make a difference as both ANS and USC are contenders in both events.

In the elementary division, Unit 1 was able to defend its overall title after finishing with a medal count of 31-32-31.

Unit 1 is manned by the student athletes from the schools in south districts 1 and 5.

UC placed second after ending with a 20-10-4 medal tally while at third place overall was Unit 7 with a medal haul of 19-12-15.

Unit 7 is represented by student athletes from the schools comprising north districts 5 and 6.

The gold medalists of this week-long multi-sporting event will represent Cebu City in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) which Cebu City might host sometime in February 2020. /bmjo