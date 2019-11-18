Lawyer caught with dried marijuana leaves at airport, posts bail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The lawyer, who was caught with dried marijuana leaves inside a cigarette pack while entering Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) at past 10 a.m. last Friday, November 15, 2019, has posted bail.

According to Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Lawyer Caesar Tabotabo, underwent inquest proceedings at around 4 p.m. today, November 18 and posted bail later at 5 p.m. for the case violating section 11 of Republic Article 9165 or the illegal possession of dangerous drugs.

Alcantara, however, said that she did not know how much was the lawyer’s bail.

Tabotabo went straight to the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office from the hospital where he was admitted to, since his arrest last Friday.

In the previous reports, Tabotabo was admitted to a hospital at past 10 pm. on Friday as per the advice of his doctor, who wanted to properly monitor the lawyer’s health.

When he was interviewed by the authorities during his arrest, Tabotabo said the illegal drugs allegedly belonged to his client and was allegedly an evidence he allegedly took for a case, but he allegedly forgot to return them.

