UV forces winner-take-all Game 3

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of the Visayas (UV) showed the heart of a champion as the Green Lancers downed the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 73-59, in Game 2 of the Cesafi men’s basketball finals on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The defending champions tied the best-of-three series at 1-1 to force a winner-take-all game to be played on Friday, November 22, at the same venue.