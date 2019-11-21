First Integrated STEM Leadership Summit in Asia set Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A summit that aims to develop a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) literate citizenry will be held on Friday at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa.

The summit is co-organized by the US-based STEM Leadership Alliance.

Around 60 global STEM experts will share their experiences and knowledge at the 3-day First Integrated STEM Summit in Asia, according to the Unilab Foundation.

The foundation’s STEM+PH and Center for Integrated STEM Education in the Philippines serve as the summit secretariat.

The summit organizers has set several goals. These include the creation of a platform for multi-sectoral engagement on Integrated STEM to prepare students to be part of the workforce of the future.

The summit also eyes the development of a community of integrated STEM leaders that will connect K-12 education to real-world applications by shifting to a trans-disciplinary approach.

The topics will include Industry 4.0 Workforce for the Developing World; the Role of STEM in Achieving the SDG; Socio-emotional Learning in STEM and Integrated STEM in the Classroom.

Among the speakers are Dr. Steven Swanson, former astronaut and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) International Space Station commander; Dr. Lance Bush, president and chief executive officer of Challenger Center; and Dr. M.S. Vijay Kumar, executive director of Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab and associate dean for Open Learning, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.