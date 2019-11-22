Miss Universe 2019 candidates’ photos are out; Gazini sizzles in gold top

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The official Facebook page of Miss Universe published on Friday, November 22, the photos of 90 beautiful women who will be representing their respective countries in the 2019 edition of the prestigious pageant.

Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Christiana Ganados sizzles in her official photo wearing a gold halter top, her hair down and the signature come-hither look.

Her photo now has 71,000 reactions and 4,100 comments.

Hopes are high for Gazini to score a back-to-back win for the Philippines. Pageant fans are crossing fingers for Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to crown Gazini in the pageant that will be held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8 or December 9, 8 a.m. Philippine time.

Gazini has been training non-stop to prepare for the international pageant. She has repeatedly mentioned in past interviews that she is trying to enjoy the process and the experience over being pressured to secure another win for the Philippines.

Pageant expert and blogger Norman Tinio posted on Friday, November 22, photos of Gazini with her spiritual adviser, Redemptorist Church Rector Father Victorino Cueto.

Tinio said Gazini received special blessings from the priest “at the private chapel of Baclaran Church where the original icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help has been enshrined after being brought down from the High Altar.”

“Thank you very much Fr. Ino for giving our Queen this rare opportunity. With strong faith coupled with firm determination, Gazini is ready to SOAR HIGH in Ms. Universe 2019!” wrote Tinio.

Among her batch of Binibining Pilipinas queens, Gazini will be one of the last to compete for a crown.

Controversial beauty queen Samantha Ashley Lo competed in Venezuela for Miss Grand International while Bea Patricia Magtanong represented the Philippines in Miss International 2019 in Japan. Both were unplaced.

On November 4, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which puts together the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, organized a send-off party for Gazini, Binibining Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed, Binibining Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao.

The party also served as a homecoming event of Leren Mae Bautista, who came home from Albania wearing the Miss Globe 2019 2nd Runner up sash.