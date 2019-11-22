Cebu, Talisay cities join forces to clean Bulacao River

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City and Talisay City will be working together to clean the Bulacao River, one of the major river systems in the two cities and the third dirtiest river in Cebu City.

Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, the head of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), said they are expecting 5,000 personnel from both cities to join the cleanup. They are now finalizing the date, but the cleanup will happen before Christmas.

The Bulacao River spans 11 kilometers from its source to its mouth and serves as the boundary of the two cities. Eight stations will be set up in various barangays for the cleanup.

Dacua said they need volunteers to help in the clean-up because the Bulacao River is the third dirtiest river in Cebu City, following Lahug River and the Guadalupe River, which are two most polluted rivers in the city based on their previous records.

He said the most challenging area of the Bulacao River is the mouth located in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City as it opens out to the Mactan Channel through the South Road Properties (SRP).

The river passes at the corner of the closed Inayawan landfill and Dacua wants o check if there are still garbage leaks from the landfill that may be harmful to the volunteers.

“We may be using floaters in the area because the mouth of the river is expected to deep, but it is also where most of the garbage will be found, so we will work on that area,” said Dacua in a phone interview with CDN Digital on Friday, November 22.

The Cenro urged the public to volunteer and help in the cleanup, especially the residents along the riverbanks since they are the ones who will benefit most from the cleanup.

Volunteers may reach out to the Cenro for coordination and assignment of stations to the volunteers. They are encouraged to bring their own gloves, boots, and sacks.

Dacua said there is still time to volunteer because the date of the river cleanup has been moved from the original November 22, 2019 to a later date that is yet to be announced.

Furthermore, Dacua warned the residents along the riverbanks that if they are caught throwing garbage to the river, or if their water wastes are drained directly to the river, they will be fined for violation of the anti-littering ordinance of the city.

Penalty for violating the ordinance can go up to P50,000, and those who refuse to pay the fine will be charged in court.

Dacua said Cenro has intensified their campaign against irresponsible throwing of garbage and the public is warned against violating the city’s environmental ordinances. /elb