Dancesport pair from Cebu to represent Philippines in 30th SEA Games 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At 14, Wilbert Aunzo desired to perform in front of a big crowd.

His dream was fulfilled several times over the years as he became a member of Dancesport Team Cebu City.

Now dancing for 12 years as part of the team, the 26-year-old Aunzo is marking another milestone in his career as he represents the country in the 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

He will be joined by his dance partner, 22-year-old Pearl Cañeda.

Aunzo, a native of Barangay Tejero in Cebu City, said representing the Philippines in the SEA Games is the fulfillment of a dream.

“Since this is our first time to compete in the SEA Games, we’re very excited with everything that will happen,” says Aunzo.

Aunzo and Cañeda have been dance partners for 11 years and have traveled around the Philippines and abroad to compete.

Aunzo said they have been to Paris, Germany, Thailand and Vietnam to compete.

Aunzo said they have been training in the last eight months to make sure that they will “wow” the crowd with their routine and eventually capture the first place in the competition. / celr