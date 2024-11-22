Drug bust in Lapu-Lapu nets P102M shabu
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 42-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted in Zone 7, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City, at around 3:06 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024.
During the operation, authorities confiscated over 15 kilograms of shabu worth P102,340,000.
The suspect was identified as Wilzen Messiah Regaldo Credo, 42, married, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.
The operation was carried out by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s (LCPO) City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).
READ: Regional drug target arrested in P170K Bohol buy-bust
The link between illegal drugs and corruption
The illegal drugs were found inside transparent plastic packs disguised as tea bags and placed in a trolley bag.
Authorities also seized a sling bag, P100,000 in boodle money, P1,000 in cash, and a cell phone from the suspect.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson for the LCPO, revealed that the suspect had been under surveillance for a month.
According to Torres, the suspect was capable of distributing 3 kilograms of shabu weekly. He primarily operated within the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, as well as nearby towns. /clorenciana
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.