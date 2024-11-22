Drug bust in Lapu-Lapu nets P102M shabu

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Correspondent | November 22,2024 - 11:46 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 42-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted in Zone 7, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City, at around 3:06 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024.

During the operation, authorities confiscated over 15 kilograms of shabu worth P102,340,000.

The suspect was identified as Wilzen Messiah Regaldo Credo, 42, married, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

The operation was carried out by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s (LCPO) City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).

READ: Regional drug target arrested in P170K Bohol buy-bust

The link between illegal drugs and corruption

The illegal drugs were found inside transparent plastic packs disguised as tea bags and placed in a trolley bag.

Authorities also seized a sling bag, P100,000 in boodle money, P1,000 in cash, and a cell phone from the suspect.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson for the LCPO, revealed that the suspect had been under surveillance for a month.

According to Torres, the suspect was capable of distributing 3 kilograms of shabu weekly. He primarily operated within the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, as well as nearby towns. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP