Cebu City dad wants trucks, haulers to practice housekeeping on the streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo urged the trucks of construction companies and garbage haulers roaming around the city to put up nets or tarpaulin over their vehicles to avoid spillage.

Guardo said he received reports from concerned individuals and motorists who noticed trucks carrying construction materials, and even garbage trucks commissioned by the city government, spilling the soil and garbage into the streets.

These spillage are making the streets not only dirty but also pose a risk to motorists traveling behind the truck.

“It makes our street dirty. Hugaw kaayo nga naay mga hulog yuta sa dalan ‘nya madistract ang motorista (it is dirty to see soil falling on the streets and it distracts the motorists),” said Guardo.

Guardo said he will submit a resolution to the City Council urging companies operating these trucks and haulers to provide mitigation measures to prevent spillage of their trucks’ content.

He also urged the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), and the Department of Public Services (DPS) to monitor the trucks traveling around the city and make sure they are not spilling their contents all over the streets.

DPS head Joel Biton told CDN Digital by phone on Saturday, November 23, that he will look into the private haulers of the city and check they are using the nets and tarpaulins distributed to these haulers to ensure no spillage of garbage.

The new city-owned garbage trucks are going to be spill-free, assured Biton.

He said that they are only waiting for the Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration of the 21 new compactor trucks that were recently purchased by the city.

“Kaning mga compactor trucks, dili na gyod mahulog ang mga basura ani kay closed mani ni siya. (These compactor trucks, the garbage will not fall out of these because it is closed),” said Biton.

The DPS head said these new trucks will ply the city streets by December. /elb