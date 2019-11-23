USJ-R claims Cesafi women’s volleyball crown

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars are the new women’s champions of the Cesafi collegiate volleyball after winning Game 2 against Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras, 26-24, 25-27, 27-25, 20-25, 15-13, in their best-of-three finals series, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) gym.

The Lady Jaguars swept the Lady Cobras, 2-0, to win the crown and redeem themselves from a heartbreak in last season’s finals against the University of San Carlos.

Daniella Alfeche of USJ-R was named Finals MVP. /bmjo