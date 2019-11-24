Indie filmmaker: Mindoro’s ‘palayok’ would’ve been great alternative to SEA Games’ ‘kaldero’
MANILA, Philippines — A colorful “palayok” (pot) standing in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro would have been a nice, yet cheap, alternative to the controversial cauldron to be used for the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, an indie filmmaker said.
Alvaro Eduardo expressed how he felt about the “kaldero,” which caught the attention of politicians and netizens alike, through a humorous poem he published on Facebook Wednesday.
The cauldron first earned the ire of Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon, who said that the budget used for it would have been used to build 50 classrooms.
In his post, Eduardo posted a side-by-side photo of the cauldron and the colorful pot.
The filmmaker managed to inject other problems being faced, such as the recent earthquakes in Mindanao:
“SA PANAHON pong ang bansa’y food production ang problema
Kaldero ng magsasaka ang dapat po n’yong inuna
Sa Marawi ay kadaming umaangal sa rehab na na-delay na
Earthquake victims sa Mindanao, tayo po ba’y may budget pa?”
Eduardo then talked about the pot that stands in Oriental Mindoro, which, he said, is a sample of a “cheap” cauldron and would have not given the senator a headache.
“Sa amin po sa Mindoro’y may palayok na higante
Na sana’y naipahiram kung purpose lang ay magsindi
Tiyak pong hindi gagastos nang ganung napakalaki
Mas artistic pa po yata at native pang masasabi…
Iyan po ay sampol laang ng matipid po na cauldron
Na kung pinag-isipan lang, ay wala pong issue ngayon
Di kayo mababatikos sa pondo pong natatapon
At malamang sa alamang, di pa na-high blood si Drilon.”
As the filmmaker aired his sentiment out, it appears that netizens too enjoyed his piece. His post now has 703 likes and reactions, and 506 shares, as of this writing.
