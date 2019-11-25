500 vendors to join night market in Colon as it reopens on Nov. 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The night market in Cebu City is coming back on Friday, November 29, 2019, after four months of hiatus following the suspension order of Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Maria Pino, president of the Cebu City United Vendors Association Inc. (CCUVA), told CDN Digital in a text message that at least 500 vendors would be joining the night market.

The 500 vendors will include the 300 sidewalk and ambulant vendors, who were displaced in October 2019 following the directives of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to clear the streets and sidewalks from obstruction.

The night market will be covering a stretch of Colon from corner Mabini Street in Barangay Parian to corner Legaspi Street in Barangay Sto. Niño and will start from 6:30 p.m. up to 2 a.m. daily.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said world-renowned designer, Kenneth Cobonpue, had helped in the design of the stalls and arrangement of the vendors to make the night market easier to move around by the customers.

Labella said the city was aiming to make the night market a tourist destination similar to other prominent cities in Asia such as Hong Kong.

“The model is very good. The stalls are movable and dali ra hipuson (easy to clear), and very convenient,” said Labella.

The mayor assured that there would be enough space to cater to the members of the night market in previous years that had been affected by the suspension.

At least 200 night market vendors, who were registered to the city, will be coming back on Friday.

Labella also said that the night market would be operated by the city’s market authority to avoid any form of corruption on the part of third parties. /dbs