553 police officers in Cebu promoted

CEBU CITY, Philippines–”Our public that we serve and protect deserves nothing less.”

This was the message of Police Brigadier Valeriano De Leon , director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), to the 553 newly promoted police officers assigned in Cebu, during the oath-taking, donning and pinning ceremony this morning, November 25, 2019, at the PRO-7 headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. here.

The 553 commissioned and non-comissioned officers were promoted from Police Corporal to Police Lieutenant Colonel.

At least 941 police officers were promoted from all over Central Visayas, with Cebu having the most number of officers, followed by Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) with 188, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) with 172 and Siquijor Provincial Police Office (SPPO) with 28 police officers.

De Leon said that with the promotion to a higher rank, the officers now have an even greater power that also comes with greater responsibility.

With the long process that officers underwent to qualify before they were promoted, including the accomplishments in their assigned posts, required schooling and no pending cases, De Leon said he is expecting the officers will continue to do their jobs properly and perform even better.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rosefiela Santolorin, who was formerly a Police Major, said she was most of all thankful for the opportunity of being promoted and is now preparing herself for the new challenges she will be facing.

“Kung unsa ka dako ang challenge dili pako ka measure, pero akoa lang gina prepare ako self,” said Santolorin.

(As to how big the challenge is, I could not measure yet but I am preparing myself.)

Meanwhile, PRO-7 also presented 38 government issued police motorcycles that were blessed and turned over to provincial police units this morning.

The 38 motorcycles were distributed to Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) that received 18, BPPO with 9, NPPO with 9 and SPPO with 3 motorcycles.

De Leon said that the distribution was based on the needs of each province in terms of responding to emergencies.

The new motorcycles, according to De Leon, is part of their program to enhance the the readiness of the police force for emergency response by making sure they are equipped with the tools needed. /bmjo