Cobonpue to design stalls for Cebu City street vendors

CEBU CITY–Long considered eyesores in Cebu City sidewalks, street vendors might become attractions if they use the stalls that will be designed by renowned industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

In an interview Monday, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that industrial designer Cobonpue would be designing the stalls for Cebu City street vendors.

“Kenneth Cobonpue has offered his services for free,” Labella said. “What I envision is its going to be a uniform stall. will have the same color and sizes. But it will have to be designed so it will not cause obstruction in the city.”

According to the mayor, they were supposed to make an ocular inspection of the city streets Sunday.

However, he had many appointments so it did not push through.

The mayor said he had already asked Maria Pina, president of the Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA) and Raquel Arce, head of Cebu City Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE), to coordinate with Cobonpue.

Labella said the stalls will be placed in certain areas in the city streets where they would not become obstructions.

The mayor clarified that only the members of the various vendors associations would be allowed to use the Cobonpue-designed stalls.

He added that he would be requesting foundations of provide funding for the construction of the stalls.

“I don’t want vendors to spend their own money (for the stalls),” the mayor added.

Also, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has offered financial assistance to the vendors, Labella said./Irene R. Sino Cruz###