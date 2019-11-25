‘No Swimming areas’ below Mandaue side of bridges will be strictly monitored to prevent drownings

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippipnes — Their will be strict monitoring of the “No Swimming” areas below the two Mandaue-Mactan bridges.

Felix Suico, Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head, said this amid the latest drowning incident below the Mandaue-side of the first Mandaue-Mactan bridge.

Suico said the areas along Mactan Channel especially below the two bridges were “No Swimming” areas because of the dangerous and unpredictable current of the water there.

“Duna man ta’y arrangement diha sa Barangay nga mobantay ug mobadlong nianang mga mangaligo pero di man gyud patuo ang mga tawo,” said Suico.

(We have an arrangement with the Barangay who will watch and warn those who are going or are swimming but people would not heed their warning).

He said that they had even placed a “No Swimming Area” sign there, but people had ignored it and continued to swim there and even bringing along their families and hold a picnic there especially on weekends.

With this development, Suico said that he would just assign rescuers to monitor these areas especially on weekends and holidays.

He said they would also strictly warn those having drinking sessions in these areas not to swim there because drunk persons could easily drown.

He said that the reason some persons would not hesitate to spend their time there below the bridge swimming because they claimed that they could not afford the far and expensive beaches.

With this and the latest drowning incident, Suico could only strictly monitor these areas to prevent any more drowning.

Last Sunday, November 23, the body of Segundino Osain, 42, of Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City, was found floating face up near the pier area below the first Mandaue-Mactan bridge at past 1 p.m.

Osain was identified by his friend, Marrieta Layaguin, a former barangay councilor of Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, who also claimed his body at the hospital.

She said that Osain was a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Police Corporal Joseph Niño Bacalla, desk officer of the Police Station 5 (Opao Police Station) of the Mandaue City Police Office, that Osain was spotted taking a dip alone near the pier area below the Mandaue-Mactan bridge at past 11 a.m. that day.

The residents were later surprised to find his body floating face up near an anchored boat at the pier at past 1 p.m. that day.

They called police and emergency responders, who rushed Osain to the hospital, where the attending physician declared him dead on arrival./dbs