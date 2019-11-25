Suspected rebels flee after 10-minute firefight with gov’t troopers, cops in Himamaylan

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A 10-minute firefight happened when a force of government troopers and police officers chanced upon members of suspected New People’s Army (NPA) late Sunday evening, November 24, in Sitio Tagmanok, Barangay Caradio-an in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

According to a military report, the rebels withdrew from the area towards the direction of Barangay San Antonio and Sitio Cunalum in Barangay Carabalan, both of Himamaylan City after the 11:20 p.m. firefight.

The report also stated that government troopers had no casualties, but bloodstains were found at the encounter site causing the soldiers to believe that there were casualties on the rebel’s side.

Recovered from the the encounter site were 23 rounds of serviceable 7.62 ammunitions for AK47 rifle, an AK47 magazine, two pairs of rain boots, a pair of BDA pants and a sweat shirt with a CPP logo printed on it.

Soldiers also recovered 10 meters of trip wire and backpacks containing personal belongings.

This is the second encounter between the government forces and the suspected NPA in Negros Occidental in the last two days.

On November 22, 2019, soldiers arrested a suspected rebel and another person, who was wounded and captured after a firefight between soldiers and rebels happened in Barangay Cansalongon, Isabela, Negros Occidental.

Read more: 6 female suspected NPAs nabbed in Negros Occidental

These encounters happened after the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police conducted joint pursuit operations against the suspected rebels who allegedly harassed and intimidated the village captain of Tinongan, Isabela and his family.

“They are now in a very desperate move that always led them into frustrations and embarrasments. This is a clear sign of their downfall”, Lieutenant Colonel Egberto Dacoscos, Commanding Officer of 62nd Infantry Battalion (IB) said in a statement.

The joint group of soldiers from 62nd IB, 31st Division Reconnaisance Company and police officers from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion -6 (RMFB-6) made up the force that were involved in the firefight in Sitio Tagmanok, Barangay Caradio-an.

On the other hand, Major General Roberto Ancan, commander of the Central Command in a message this morning during the 48th founding anniversary of the 11th Infantry Battalion here called on the insurgents to surrender or else the security forces will enforce the full force of the law.

According to Ancan if the rebels will “lay down” their firearms they will live normal lives with their families.

“But if you will not, we will really go after you and kill you and will kill you again,” Ancan said.

Ancan also encouraged the local chief executives and different stakeholders to support the program of the national government to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC)./dbs