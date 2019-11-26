Secondary basketball competition in Cebu City Olympics underway

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters will have a chance to redeem themselves as they compete in the secondary basketball competition of the 29th Cebu City Olympics.

UC failed to defend its Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) secondary title as it got swept by eventual champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in their best-of-three finals series.

The Baby Webmasters have a chance to redeem themselves in this competition, which gives winners the right to represent Cebu City in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet next year.

The basketball competition kicked off Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The UC Baby Webmasters will be among the 12 teams in the competition.

Other Cesafi teams in the competition are University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers and the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers.

The champions, SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, will be competing in the Mandaue Meet as the school is located in Mandaue City.

Last year’s champions, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, are not back to defend their title because they only finished fifth place in the Cesafi competition.

The teams are divided into four brackets with UC in bracket A alongside Unit 5’s Pit-Os and Unit 1’s Tisa NHS.

USPF is in bracket B with Unit 7’s Tejero NHS and Unit 9’s Abellana National School (ANS).

UV is in bracket C with San Isidro Parish School (SIPS) and Unit 4’s Oppra.

Manning bracket D are Unit 2’s Clarita Bacalso Dacua (CBD) College, Unit 6’s Apas and Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology (SCSIT).

Posting their first wins yesterday were Unit 9/ANS with an 89-67 routing of Tejero (Unit 7); CBD (Unit 2) with a 99-91 outlasting of Apas NHS (Unit 6); and Pit-os (Unit 5) who streaked past Tisa NHS (Unit 1), 75-69.

The top placer in each bracket will advance to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the 3×3 competition will start on Wednesday afternoon. /bmjo