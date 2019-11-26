CLO investigate PROBE team members accused of maltreating sidewalk vendor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Legal Office has started its investigation on Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team members who were accused of maltreating a sidewalk vendor along A. Soriano Street.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the City Legal Officer, has created a three-lawyer investigation team to look into the incident and determine if there was a need to impose sanctions on PROBE team members, whose video while confiscating fruits sold by a sidewalk vendor, became viral.

On November 22, 2o19, a netizen posted online a video of four PROBE team members, who confiscated a basket full of oranges that was sold by a sidewalk vendor along A. Soriano Street.

“We already requested for material and relevant information needed to arrive at an informed and intelligent conclusion and recommendation,” Gealon said.

In addition to their investigation, Gealon said that they are also trying to review the city’s road clearing policy.

“Apart from rendering justice to the aggrieved party, it is best for all concerned if parameters or guidelines for apprehension be enacted to avoid future abuse,” said Gealon.

Mayor Edgardo Labella has also ordered PROBE to come up with new guidelines to be followed in the conduct of their operations.

He said the PROBE personnel are no longer allowed to confiscate goods from apprehended vendors to avoid possible abuse by their operatives and to avoid from adding to the vendors’ burden.

Labella warned abusive PROBE personnel who maltreat sidewalk vendors that they risk losing their jobs. / dcb