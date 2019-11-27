Family of 3 nabbed in anti-drug operation

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A family of three was arrested by the police during a drug operation in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City past 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

The subject of the operation was the son, Charlie Alagon, 30, who was caught with seven packets of suspected shabu worth P2,250, from whom a P500 marked money was also recovered, said Police Major James Conaco.

Alberto Alagon, 64, who was with his son Charlie inside their house during the drug bust, was also caught with two small packets of suspected shabu upon frisking.

Charlie’s mother Elena, 59, was arrested for obstruction of justice after she tried to stop the police from arresting her husband and son.

Conaco, chief of the Basak Police Station of the Mandaue City Police Office, revealed that Charlie Alagon has long been in the police drug watchlist and had the opportunity to surrender at the height of Operation Tokhang but did not. He allegedly continued to be active in peddling illegal drugs up until the drug bust, said Conaco.

Charlie, speaking to reporters, admitted he was a drug user but insisted he quit a year ago.

The family is currently detained at the Basak Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against them./elb