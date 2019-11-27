Driver cries ‘police brutality’ after ‘assaulted’ by a cop in a road rage incident

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A civilian driver complained of police brutality against a policeman in uniform who alleged assaulted him over a traffic issue along DM Cortes Street, Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City that happened last Monday, November 25, 2019. Jeffrey Epan, 34, a family driver from Barangay Ibabao, Cordova, told CDN Digital on Wednesday, November 27, that he has secured a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident, the police report of the incident from the Opao Police Station in Mandaue City, and has contacted a lawyer who will help him file the complaint against the policeman involved in the road rage incident, identified as Police Staff Sergeant Bernilee Simeon, who claimed to be assigned at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7). However, Police Brigadier General Ildibrande Usana, deputy regional director for administration (DRDA) of PRO-7, told CDN Digital that Police Staff Sergeant Bernilee Simeon is not in the list of PRO-7 personnel. But Simeon is in the personnel record list of the Regional Training Center in Central Visayas (RTC-7) based in Consolacion, Cebu, where he is undergoing Public Safety Junior Leadership Course, said Usana. According to Usana, Simeon is assigned at the Regional Health Service (RHS), a national support unit of the Philippine National Police that has a different head office in Camp Crame in Quezon City. Usana said that although Simeon is assigned in a unit within the jurisdiction of PRO-7, he is not directly under PRO-7. In the case of Simeon, where there is a private complainant, any administration case against him will be investigated by their head office, Usana added.

CDN Digital tried but failed to get the side of Simeon as of this posting. CDND went to RHS office at Camp Sotero Cabahug in Cebu City but a policeman, who asked not to be named for lack of authority to speak to the media, said Simeon was at RTC-7 and was not available for an interview. But Simeon will be called to their office tomorrow, November 28, to get his side on the matter, the same source said.