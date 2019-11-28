Carmen Copper cited for best mining practices

Toledo City-based mining firm Carmen Copper Corporation bagged the Presidential Mineral Industry and Environment Award (PMIEA) Platinum Achievement and the Most Improved Safety Performance Award in recognition of the company’s outstanding environmental management, safety and health performance and social development initiatives.

These achievements which demonstrate the company’s principle of responsible stewardship towards sustainable mineral development was given on November 22 during the Awards Night and Testimonial Dinner of the 66th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference at the CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center, Baguio City.

Carmen Copper has bagged the PMIEA Platinum Achievement in 2018 and Titanium Achievement in 2017.

Most Improved Safety Performance

This year, apart from another platinum achievement, Carmen Copper was also awarded the Most Improved Safety Performance Award for achieving the highest improvement on safety and health programs implementation and accident statistics.

Carmen Copper has maintained zero fatality and significantly reduced the number of accidents. This resulted to severity rate dropping by more than 85 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. The company owes this to the strict implementation of the “Safety First Policy” through a rigorous set of protocols, policies and performance monitoring and audits, adhering to global safety standards.

The company conducts its operation in accordance to the British Standards for Occupational Health and Safety Assessments Series (BS OHSAS 18001:2007) as certified by TUV Rheinland.

The CCC Minero – Emergency Response Team (CCC Minero ERT) has responded to emergency situations and performed rescue operations within the mining complex and outside its borders.

The company’s Level 1 hospital continues to serve the over 2,400 employees and their families. It operates on a 24-hour duty to ensure the health and wellness of its employees and communities as well.

Safeguarding the environment

Carmen Copper is committed to maintaining the delicate balance of promoting economic growth and prioritizing care for the environment. Since 2009 to 2018, Carmen Copper has invested more than P2.8 billion for its Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program (EPEP).

The company has intensified its progressive rehabilitation and re-greening of mined-out areas. To date, Carmen Copper has reforested 630 hectares planted with more than 890,000 seedlings produced in its own plant nursery.

Carmen Copper is a recipient of various environmental awards including the Gawad Tugas for Forest Protection and Management (2017) and Gawad Tugas for Responsible Mining (2015, 2018).

Building sustainable communities

Carmen Copper seals its commitment towards sustainable development through the establishment of the Carmen Copper Communities, the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) of Carmen Copper focusing on health, education, livelihood, public infrastructure and disaster response.

The company granted full scholarships to children from poor families, provided skills training to unemployed residents, sent health professionals to barrios, built and improved health and birthing centers, opened roads to improve residents’ access to job centers and medical facilities, and built farm-to-market roads to help local farmers.

Carmen Copper also provided livelihood opportunities to residents to develop them into self-reliant individuals. To date, Carmen Copper has invested over P850 million social development programs in the locality.

In his message, Carmen Copper President and CEO Roy O. Deveraturda said, “We are honored and humbled by these achievements. Being recognized by the industry regulators and peers is a testament to how Carmen Copper performs to go beyond mere compliance of the established mining law, policies and regulations. We will certainly continue our journey of creating value for the communities in Toledo City. We shall accomplish these through responsible stewardship”.