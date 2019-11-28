2 killed, 11 wounded in grenade explosion inside school campus in Initao, Misamis Oriental

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Misamis Oriental — A policeman was killed and 11 others — ten students and a policewoman — were wounded in a grenade explosion at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019, inside the government-run Initao College in the town of Initao, Misamis Oriental.

The person who brought the grenade inside the school campus was later shot dead by the police in the aftermath of the explosion. He was identified as Ebrahim Ampaso Basher, 65, of Madalum, Lanao del Sur.

Witnesses claimed the grenade was inside a bag brought to the school’s campus by Basher, for reason still unknown.

The town police said it received a report of a commotion inside the school from students and teachers who rushed to the police station the incident sometime around 11:20 a.m.

Police soon after arrived in the school and attempted to pacify the man.

One of the responding policemen, Police Master Sergeant Jason J. Magno, was able to get hold of the grenade and attempted to throw it away from the crowd but it quickly exploded, hitting him instead along with several other persons.

Magno was seriously wounded and was rushed to the municipal hospital but was pronounced dead by the attending physician, said Lieutenant Colonel Mardy Hortillosa, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10), quoting a report from the Initao police.

The explosion likewise seriously wounded a policewoman, identified as Police Master Sergeant Alice B. Balido, and ten students of the school, said Hortillosa.

Misamis Oriental Governor Yevgeny Emano, in the statement expressing his condolence to the victims of the incident, assured that the provincial government will provide all the help needed by the victims.

Emano said that based on initial reports, the still unidentified elderly man barged inside the school carrying a big bag.

The man tried to enter the classroom of Criminology students but was prevented by policemen who immediately responded to the alert from students and school authorities.

Emano said he has directed Police Provincial Director Roy Bahian to conduct a thorough probe into the incident, especially on the background of the man who managed to bring a grenade inside a school facility.

By his action, the governor said he hoped that the residents of Inatao would be assured that the government is doing what is needed to address the incident and ensure peace will continue to prevail in the town. /elb