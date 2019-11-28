UC crushes UV to rule Cebu City Olympics basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters will be representing Cebu City in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet after clinching the gold medal in the secondary boys basketball contest of the 29th Cebu City Olympics.

The UC Baby Webmasters routed the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 81-66, to bag the gold on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) settled for the bronze via a 116-86 thrashing of Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology (SCSIT).

Earlier, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons bagged the gold medal in the secondary 3×3 boys basketball after defeating Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 20-18, in overtime.

Both teams were tied at 18-all after the regulation.

The bronze was bagged by SCSIT after edging Abellana National School (ANS), 13-12.

The end of the two events also officially concluded the 29th Cebu City Olympics.

With this development, the second and third overall winners in the secondary division can also now be declared.

During the awarding ceremony last November 17, only UC was announced as the overall champion.

UC added another gold and brought up its total gold-silver-bronze medal count to 79-66-50.

ANS, manning Unit 9, ended as the official second overall with a medal tally of 36-18-21 while University of San Carlos (USC) salvaged third overall with a medal haul of 35-45-29. /bmjo