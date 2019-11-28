Police identify suspect in Initao College grenade blast

MANILA, Philippines — Police have identified the suspect who threw a grenade that exploded at the Initao College in Misamis Oriental on Thursday morning, killing a police officer and injuring 11 other people.

A report from the Police Regional Office 10 identified the suspect as Ebrahim Ampaso Basher, 65, a resident of Madamba, Lanao del Sur.

According to police, Basher was allegedly having a transaction at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) office in Initao when he had a heated argument with DENR employees.

Police said it was during the argument that Basher took out a hand grenade and pulled out its pin.

The DENR employees, seeing the grenade in Basher’s hand, dashed out of the office and ran towards the covered court of the Initao College, which is some 800 meters away.

Basher then gave chase and threw the grenade towards the covered court. Police said the DENR employees were not hurt in the explosion.

However, the blast killed a police officer and injured a policewoman who were providing security in the area. Also hurt were 10 students of Initao College. Basher was later shot dead by responding authorities.

Police have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.