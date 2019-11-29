Talamban cops checking background of woman found dead in Pulangbato

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are checking the background of Mila Gabayan, the 55-year-old woman who was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head in Sitio Candarong of Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, in the early morning of November 29.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Ernesto Vilvestre Jr. of the Talamban Police Station said that since they could not find any witness because the area where she was killed or her body was possibly dumped was a mountain barangay and a secluded one.

Vilvestre said there were also no security cameras in the area because of its remoteness.

So they had to do the background check on Gabayan to find out for any lead that might shed light on her killing and perhaps on her killer or killers.

Vilvestre said Gabayan, who lived in the barangay, provided home massage, manicure and pedicure services.

He said that they were also investigating her the activities that she had engaged with prior to her death.

The body of Gabayan was found in a road in Sitio Candarong in Barangay Pulangbato, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, at past 6 a.m. today, November 29.

She was shot in the head. /dbs