Fishermen in Liloan rescue man, who jumped off Marcelo Fernan Bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, who jumped off the Mandaue side of the Marcelo Fernan bridge, past 7 p.m. of November 29, survived and was rescued by fishermen off the sea of Parola, Liloan town in northern Cebu.

Police Master Sergeant Dennis Singson of the Pusok Police Station of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office said they received the report of the incident a few minutes past 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Singson said they were informed that the man was saved and rescued off the seas of Liloan town.

As of this posting, Singson said the investigators were still in Parola, Liloan to talk to the man, whom Singson described was in his 30s.

Read more: More foot patrols on Mandaue-Mactan bridge to deter ‘jumpers’

Read more: Chan to discuss with bridge board measures to prevent suicides at Mactan-Mandaue bridges

Last June, police have started patrolling both Mandaue-Mactan bridges after several incidents of people jumping off the bridge happened.

The incidents even prompted Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan to bring the matter to the Mandaue Cebu Bridge Management Board, which manages the two bridges.

***

If you or someone you know is facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness, reach out and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-162. /dbs