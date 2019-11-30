CCTO tells motorists to avoid downtown Cebu City during night market reopening

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists are advised to avoid downtown Cebu City at night time starting on December 1, the scheduled date for the reopening of the city’s night market.

Ronnie Nadera, spokesperson of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said they expect heavy congestion in the area as a result of the closure of Colon Street from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays to accommodate 500 vendors who will be selling at the night market.

Road closure will be implemented from the corner of Osmeña Boulevard to D. Jakosalem Street. Congestion problems may also affect nearby roads like Magallanes, Junquera, P. Del Rosario, and D. Jakosalem Streets, he said.

“Mao na gyod ni traffic na pirmi ang downtown so mag expect ta huot gyod ang mga dalan dinhi sa Colon and ma reroute sad gyod ang ubang jeep,” he told CDN Digital.

(While downtown Cebu City is now experiencing congestion problems, we expect gridlock in the area (during the opening of the night market) and we may even decide to reroute some vehicles.)

Nadera is asking motorists to use alternative routes during the duration of the night market starting on Dec. 1. Night market operation is expected to continue until such time that Mayor Edgardo Labella would order for its suspension.

Labella earlier ordered the suspension of the city’s night market operations in July to impose operation guidelines on street vendors.

He ordered the reopening of the night market on Dec. 1 especially as a solution to the woes of sidewalk vendors who were displaced during the series of clearing operations that were implemented in compliance with the directive of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to clear the streets and sidewalks of all forms of obstruction.

Labella said in an earlier interview that he wanted the city’s night market to become a tourist destination similar to those that are found in Hong Kong. / dcb