2 buses bound for 30th SEA Games collide in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines – Two buses ferrying athletes and sports officials from Laos and Vietnam to the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games collided in Bocaue, Bulacan on Saturday afternoon, November 30, 2019, ahead of the opening ceremony to be held at the Philippine Arena.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, Bulacan police chief Col. Chito Bersaluna said one bus had 40 passengers from Laos and ther other had 42 passengers from Vietnam.

Bersaluna said he had no report yet of the number of injured passengers.

In an interview with reporters, a staff member of the Philippine Sea Games Organizational Committee (Phisgoc) said the incident occurred near the toll gate of North Luzon Expressway in Bocaue.

The staff members said no one was hurt in the incident.