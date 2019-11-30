PADS to compete in PDBF Philippine Dragon Boat Regatta in Manila Bay

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) Dragonboat Racing Team is hoping to cap 2019 with more titles to their name as they will see action in the fourth and final leg of the PDBF Philippine Dragon Boat Regatta this Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Manila Bay.

The PWD-manned PADS will be competing in the 300 meters open small boat, women’s small boat and mixed standard categories.

PADS, which will be manned by 38 paddlers, arrived today, November 30, onboard a C-130 for the competition that has a total of 17 teams seeing action.

Read more: PADS dragonboat team aims to make history again

“To have fun and enjoy and treat the team for a very productive year,” said PADS Dragonboat team manager John Paul “JP” Maunes of their participation to the race.

Maunes said that they would also want to expose their new paddlers to the “bigwigs” of dragonboat racing.

“Our goal is to provide our paddlers the right exposure in terms of high level dragonboat competition organized by the PDBF by racing toe to toe against the seeded teams here in Manila,” said Maunes.

Maunes also cited another objective on why they joined the race.

“And lastly, we want to go back to the ultimate goal of why we started this program which is to enjoy and increase the visibility of our athletes through this sport,” he said.

Read more: A dream come true: PADS paddlers set foot inside Malacañan Palace

While in Manila, the team will also be guesting in TV shows and attending invitations from their partners.

Read more: Know some of the Cebuano athletes competing in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games

Maunes said that they also hoped to let the team see some competitions of the 30th Southeast Asian Games which the Philippines would be hosting from November 30 to December 11.

And, the team will also be visiting the House of Congress on December 2, to receive the commendation which will be given to them by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano for their achievements./dbs