Signal No. 1 up in Samar areas as Tisoy enters PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised in some areas in Samar as Typhoon Tisoy entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said Saturday, November 30, 2019.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Signal No. 1 was raised over Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar, particularly in Laoag, Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, and Las Navas.

Tisoy was last spotted 1,165 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Pagasa added that the typhoon was moving west southwest at 15 kph.

Typhoon Tisoy is expected to make landfall over the Bicol Region between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

On Monday, occasional to frequent heavy rains may fall over the Bicol Region, Samar provinces, and Biliran, while moderate to occasionally heavy rains may fall over Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon.

On Tuesday, frequent to continuous heavy rainfall, meanwhile, is expected over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan.

Also on Tuesday, the rest of Luzon will have moderate to occasionally heavy rains. /atm