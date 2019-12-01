IN PHOTOS: 500-day countdown to the 500th anniversary of the first baptism begins

CEBU CITY, Philippine — Rajah Humabon, Hara Humumay, and 800 natives were baptized on the island of Cebu in 1521.

This was the first recorded baptism in the Philippines, and the Archdiocese of Cebu is getting ready for its 500th anniversary on 2021.

A kick off Mass for the 500 days countdown leading to the historic event was held at the Magellan’s Cross on December 1, 2019. Officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, the image of the Señor Sto. Niño and a Jubilee Cross were blessed during the Mass.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella and Vice Mayor Michael Rama were present during the event.

Here are some photos of the eucharistic celebration.