IN PHOTOS: 500-day countdown to the 500th anniversary of the first baptism begins

CEBU CITY, Philippine — Rajah Humabon, Hara Humumay, and 800 natives were baptized on the island of Cebu in 1521.
This was the first recorded baptism in the Philippines, and the Archdiocese of Cebu is getting ready for its 500th anniversary on 2021.
A kick off Mass for the 500 days countdown leading to the historic event was held at the Magellan’s Cross on December 1, 2019. Officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, the image of the Señor Sto. Niño and a Jubilee Cross were blessed during the Mass.
Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella and Vice Mayor Michael Rama were present during the event.
Here are some photos of the eucharistic celebration.
Officiating the Mass held at the Magellan Cross grounds in downtown Cebu City on December 1, 2019 is Archbishop Jose Palma, who urges the Cebuano faithful to take part in the activities leading to the quincentennial celebration of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco
Showing their religious identities, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella and Vice Mayor Michael Rama join the celebration of the Mass marking the 500-day countdown to the first recorded Catholic baptism in the Philippines, together with the different religious leaders, held on Dec. 1, 2019 at the Magellan Cross ground in downtown Cebu City. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco
As early as 5 a.m. of Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, around 2,500 devotees gather to join the 6 a.m. Holy Mass at the grounds of the Magellan’s Cross to begin the 500-day countdown to the 500th year celebration of the first recorded Catholic baptism in the Philippines. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco
The 500-day countdown to the quincentennial celebration of the first baptism in the country begins with the unveiling on Sunday of a monitor mounted outside the Magellan’s Cross, located just beside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in downtown Cebu City, showing the time starting on Dec. 1, 2019 until the anniversary. | CDND Photo / Gerard Vincent Francisco
The Holy Jubillee Cross attracts thousands of devotees wishing to touch the image. The cross is made of Tindalo wood , the same material used for the Magellan’s Cross. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma welcomes the devotees by joining in the crowd who passionately wants to grab a hold of priest’s hand after the Mass marking the 500-day countdown to the 500th year anniversary of the first baptism in the country celebrated at the Magellan Cross grounds in downtown Cebu City on Dec. 1, 2019. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco
After the Mass marking the 500-day countdown to the 500th year of the first baptism in the country held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the Magellan Cross grounds in downtown Cebu City, the image of the Señor Sto. Niño is brought to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, a distance of about 550 meters. As the image leaves the venue, devotees wave their hands in the air while singing the “Gozos” | CDND Photo/ Gerard Vincent Francisco
