SEA Games: Agatha Wong defends wushu title, scores 2nd gold for PH

MANILA, Philippines–Agatha Wong extended her reign in the women’s taijiquan in the wushu event of the 30th Southeast Asian Games here to give the Philippines its second gold medal on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Wong, the 2017 SEA Games champion and 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist, bagged the gold medal anew after topping the competition with 9.67 points at World Trade Center.

Brunei’s Lachkar Basma settled for the silver with 9.55 while Vietnam’s at Tran Thi Minh brought home the bronze with 9.53.

In the men’s taijiquan, Filipino wushu bet Daniel Parantac bagged the country’s first bronze.

Earlier, John Chicano kicked off the Filipinos’ campaign at the official start of the biennial meet by winning the first gold medal in triathlon.