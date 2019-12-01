Lady Jaguars: Taking it one game at a time

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Jose-Recoletos Lady Jaguars shared on the latest episode of CDNSportstalk how they emerged as this season’s Cesafi women’s volleyball champions.

The lady Jaguars together with their head coach Mike Simabajon recalled their journey to the top.

“They have the skills. What we did lang is to combine that skills for them to work as a team,” says Simbajon.

And with the team’s success also comes another success. Daniella Alfeche, who is on her last year of playing for the team, made a strong finish by being this season’s most valuable player for the women’s volleyball.

Alfeche, who showed great confidence and a mix of emotions while playing, shared with CDN Digital how she made it through.

“(I) never gave up. No matter how hard the journey was,” says Alfeche.

The Lady Jaguars also mentioned how they managed to focus on every game and made it victoriously.

“We are not here breaking records. We are here for the community and family, one game at a time,” says Simbajon.

The team enjoyed success because of their attitude of taking it one game at a time — approaching each game with great confidence and trusting on each other to never be scared to score a point, enjoy and appreciate every point made. /dbs