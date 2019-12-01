SEA Games: Bolambao of Cebu wins gold in arnis competition

PAMPANGA, Philippines — Cebu-based Dexler Bolambao handed Cebu its first gold medal via the arnis competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Angeles University Foundation in Angeles City.

Bolambao, a back-to-back world champion, won via unanimous decision against Myanmar in the championship round of the bantamweight full contact live stick event.

He advanced to the final round via also a unanimous decision against Cambodia.

Bolambao is the second athlete who handed Cebu a medal. Earlier, Andrew Kim Remolino handed the Philippines its first silver medal via the triathlon event held at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Bolambao is a native of Leyte but has been living in Cebu for four years when he was given a college scholarship by Cebu Technological University (CTU) courtesy of Doce Pares./dbs