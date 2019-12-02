Graduates from Cebu schools land in Top 10 of licensure exams for teachers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Professional Regulation Commission released on the evening of December 1, 2019, the results of the September 2019 Licensed Professional Teachers board examinations.

PRC announced through its website that in the elementary level, only 28,973 out of the 94,440 examinees passed while only 54,179 out of 136,523 takers passed in the secondary level.

Among the passers in the elementary exams, three graduates from Cebu schools managed to land in the top 10.

Rebekah Louise Mendrez Rosito of the Cebu Normal University (CNU) landed at fifth spot with a rating of 90.80 percent while Kyn Noel Punay Pestaño of the University of San Carlos (USC) placed ninth spot with a rating of 90.00 percent.

Roxan Jane Pesalbon Arenas of the Cebu Technological University-San Francisco made it at tenth place with a rating of 89.80 percent.

Taking the top spots were Kezia Keren Ambag of the Philippine Normal University-Mindanao (92.60 percent, elementary) and Marlou Pugoy Camano of the University of Southern Mindanao Kidapawan (93.40 percent, Secondary). /bmjo