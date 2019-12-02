SEA Games 2019

Delos Reyes gives PH 1st medal of Monday in men’s duathlon

By: Celest Flores-Colina - Inquirer.net | December 02,2019 - 10:53 AM

Indonesian‘s Jauhari Johan (lying down) crosses the finish line first for the gold medal as Filipino Joey Delos Reyes and Tha Nattawut Srinate shift gears to capture silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the men’s elite duathlon event at the 2019 SEA Games in Subic, Zambales. Inquirer photo | Grig C. Montegrande

Joey delos Reyes kicked off the Philippines’ second day campaign with a silver medal in men’s duathlon Monday, December 2, 2019, in 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Delos Reyes fell second to Indonesia’s Jauhari Johan, who copped the gold medal, in the grueling run-bike-run race in Subic. Thailand’s Nattawut Srinate settled for bronze.

The Filipinos are looking for another strong performance on Monday after getting a significant lead in the medal table in Day 1.

Meanwhile, Asian women’s elite champion Monica Torres is shooting for the gold in women’s duathlon.

