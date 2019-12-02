Delos Reyes gives PH 1st medal of Monday in men’s duathlon

Joey delos Reyes kicked off the Philippines’ second day campaign with a silver medal in men’s duathlon Monday, December 2, 2019, in 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Delos Reyes fell second to Indonesia’s Jauhari Johan, who copped the gold medal, in the grueling run-bike-run race in Subic. Thailand’s Nattawut Srinate settled for bronze.

The Filipinos are looking for another strong performance on Monday after getting a significant lead in the medal table in Day 1.

Meanwhile, Asian women’s elite champion Monica Torres is shooting for the gold in women’s duathlon.